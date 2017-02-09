10:21am Thu 9 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Body found after Christchurch shed fire

Police were called to Tankerville Rd after a shed fire.
Police were called to Tankerville Rd after a shed fire.

A body has been found after a shed fire in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

Police were called to the fire on Tankerville Rd about 8.45am.

They've confirmed one person has been found dead. Enquiries are continuing.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 09 Feb 2017 11:07:39 Processing Time: 25ms