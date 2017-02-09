Body found after Christchurch shed fire

A body has been found after a shed fire in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.
Police were called to the fire on Tankerville Rd about 8.45am.
They've confirmed one person has been found dead. Enquiries are continuing.
A body has been found after a shed fire in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.
Police were called to the fire on Tankerville Rd about 8.45am.
They've confirmed one person has been found dead. Enquiries are continuing.
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 09 Feb 2017 11:07:39 Processing Time: 25ms