Tramper missing from popular track near Matamata

The Wairere Falls track is a popular one with trampers. Photo / File
Search and rescue teams are looking for a man who went missing after going on a hike at a popular walking track in the Waikato today.

Police said the man, in his 30s, had failed to meet up with a friend after the pair split up while walking the Wairere Falls Track, near Matamata.

The alarm was raised about 8.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said tonight the pair had walked the track together.

At one point, the friend went ahead before later returning to try to find his missing mate.

Land, Search and Rescue crew members are at the scene and were still searching for the missing man just before 10pm.

Fairfax reported the missing man was an American tourist. However, police could not confirm that.

- NZ Herald

