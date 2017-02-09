Under The Bridge: Part 2 - Battling the odds

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

In Papakura the more expensive homes perch high in Redhill, or next to the estuary at Pahurehure. The poorest suburbs lie east of the train station and in the north - home to the students who attend Papakura High. In those suburbs money is scarce, and life is tough.

Many children don't have desks at home, or internet access. Often, there is only one parent. Teenagers mature fast, burdened with looking after their younger siblings, or obligated to get an after-school job. Life has a way of interrupting study that is not shared by students from more affluent backgrounds.

Rachel Fagan, the year 13 dean, understands this better than most. She is patient when her students can't pay for something, when they are late, when their homework is incomplete.

But she also desperately wants them to succeed.

At the end of the first term, she holds a prefects meeting to ensure the students are on track, with the hope of picking up any potential issues as early as possible.

When she walks in, laden with sticky buns and orange juice, the school's head girl, Moananoa Rountree, is admonishing Robert Downes.

"You haven't been in English all week."

"Yes I have," he says.

"Once," says Moananoa.

"I was busy," Robert says.

Fagan has known this group of students since they were just shy, giggling juniors. They trust her, but even then it can be a struggle for particular kids to open up when they have a problem. She waits until the students have eaten, and then asks each one for an update on their progress.

Robert doesn't volunteer an answer until everyone else has spoken, giving a long pause before he admits his attendance is way down.

"I just need to buck my ideas up to be honest. I've just been slacking off. No relevant reasons ... Just, you know, home stuff."

When he was born, Robert's father was in jail. His mum, struggling to juggle four older children, offered him to an uncle for adoption instead. The pair now live together in nearby Drury, where Robert's younger step-siblings visit at the weekends. Robert is expected to help around the house and with the kids, but his full schedule sometimes causes friction.

He's also been staying up late to talk online. Despite denying he wants a girlfriend this year, Robert is constantly chatting to girls on Facebook, meaning he arrives at school either late or tired or not at all, and has missed handing in some assignments.

"I'll try my hardest to pick up my attendance," he promises Fagan. Robert wants to get a scholarship to study sports science at the Manukau Institute of Technology. It would make him the first in his family to attend university.

Winter sport begins. Robert, a talented forward, will play both rugby and league, with the teams struggling for numbers because of the school roll. Wendy Savieti is the girls' rugby captain. This year she plans on making the Counties Manukau representative team for the first time.

"I want to do as many things as I can before I finish school, just to finish with a bang," she says. "And rugby is kind of like that door for me to do all those things, it's where I found my grounding, where I got to know heaps of people, where I was first recognised."

While during the day, the school seems quieter than ever, after the final bell Papakura comes alive. The fields are suddenly busy, filled with trainings and games. Families come to watch, bringing young siblings and cousins with them. Students who don't play sit on the sidelines talking and playing music through tinny, hand-held speakers.

Most of the year 9s now have shiny Chromebook laptops thanks to the support of the Kotuitui Trust, a local education charity aimed at supporting digital learning. If their parents agree to pay, students can lease the computers for $3.50 a week over three years.

For many it is the first time they've had their own computers and they tote them everywhere, alongside their giant bottles of fizzy drink and oversized schoolbags.

Principal John Rohs is happy with the changes, and pleased to see more parents attending school events, despite a frustrating turnout at the recent Board of Trustee elections. Only one Maori member was voted on - incumbent chairman Peter Goldsmith - despite the school's majority Maori roll. No Pasifika members made the cut.

To increase representation, Rohs has co-opted a Maori parent, a Pasifika community leader and the school kaumatua to the board. Next year he plans to hold a fair with a bouncy castle and free hangi to encourage voting, but it is unclear whether even with a higher turnout the school will be able to convince the Government its future is in safe hands.

At the end of May, Wendy's own future plans go astray. She is concussed in a particularly hard-hitting tackle during a rugby game and taken to hospital. Although her head is fuzzy, she hears the doctor mandate a three-week ban, and her parents discussing whether she should end rugby for good. She wants to cry.

"My parents have never been too happy with me playing sports in the first place. They think I'm taking on too much. But I don't see it that way," Wendy says. She is determined to keep playing.

"I'm really good at talking my parents around. I've got until the three weeks are up to change their minds."

Stories about families sleeping in cars hit the national news in the middle of the year. Unable to afford rent, parents position their packed vehicles in quiet public places, most notably at Papakura's Bruce Pulman Park, where a shadowy car community convenes every night at dusk.

It is yet another grim side-effect of the insidious housing crisis plaguing the city. Since the year 13 students were born, Auckland property prices have increased from three times the median income to almost 10 times, with the average house value closing in on $1 million.

Tenants are spending more on rent than ever, with the lowest earners paying an average of half their income on housing costs. Home ownership has plummeted, and is predicted to sink further, particularly in suburbs like Papakura where investors know they can make a profitable yield.

That winter, Papakura High social worker Josy Whittaker sees families packing up to 20 people into a two-bedroom rental, or leasing garages that aren't properly insulated or plumbed. The intense overcrowding brings Third World rates of infectious disease, particularly where families can only afford limited heating so crowd together in one warm room to sleep.

The school does what it can to counter the effects of poverty on its kids. There is a free nurse and doctor, a social worker, a youth worker and a counsellor. Charity lunches are provided to anyone who wants one, averaging around 50 students a day.

Shoes and jackets are kept on hand for teenagers who turn up without warm clothes. But because the programmes require self-selection, many of the neediest students are reluctant to come forward and risk the stigma associated with being poor.

"So some of them do feel shame," Whittaker says. "Because everyone is going to know they've got no food at home."

Additionally, some of the students don't like the clothing because its heavy branding means everyone will know they've taken charity. Rohs disagrees with this. In the middle of winter he spends a day wearing one of the jackets himself, to prove there's nothing wrong with it.

From most principals, it would be patronising, but Rohs knows what it's like to be poor. His immigrant father died while he was a teenager and the family went on welfare. The way he feels about the students is shaped by this and the stories he heard about his parents' deprivation under fascist rule in Austria.

He is enraged that what he sees every day in the school happens in a wealthy country, not the middle of a world war.

"From the stories I hear of our families and some of their living conditions, what I'm seeing is a frightening disparity in our society and I don't think the Government really understands just how serious that is," he says.

Rohs believes segregation is partly to blame for the hardening of opinions.

"Those who grow up in privilege find it hard to grasp what our world looks like. Our kids grow up with a world-view that is so narrow and so limited that it's quite scary," he says.

The school tries to give its students as many opportunities as possible. But despite the extra decile funding Papakura receives from the Government, it is never enough to go around, particularly as the school subsidises some uniforms and trips for its most needy kids.

And while other schools can rely on expensive international student fees, parent donations and fundraising to plug the gaps, just 8 per cent of Papakura's $100 student fees were paid last year. The total sum of its local fundraising was $3630. It enrolled no fee-paying students from overseas.

Each member of the 1st XV wears a strip of tape around his wrist. The bands are labelled with the name "Sione" and a heart. Sione, a talented sportsman, committed suicide in 2014. Today his former teammates will play in his honour, and after the game will travel to the unveiling of his headstone together.

The team are chatting on the stands in the gym, damp after their warm-up, when the coach walks through the swinging double doors with a troubled look on his face. The game isn't at 10am, he says, the regional administrator got the time wrong. Papakura will not play until 12.

"Oh what, we're going to miss Sione's service," Robert says.

"I know it's annoying," the coach says.

"Yeah that's annoying as f***," Robert says. The others murmur in agreement, some asking if they should just leave. None do.

Life at Papakura is characterised by this sort of chaos. Someone is always late, something is always forgotten. Plans are made and cancelled. Promises are broken. The students largely take it in their stride, but today Robbie cannot hide his disappointment.

The coach promises: "I will make sure they apologise."

Within an hour Robert has got himself together again. He has been taking leadership courses with a local charity, The Rising Foundation, which also teaches resilience and life-skills, and it seems to be paying off. In the team huddle he first leads a prayer, and then gives the boys a rousing talk.

"Today you're playing for school, playing for family, playing for your brother. Do it for Noni."

The boys go down 29-0. Despite the loss, at the end of the game the opposing team captain pays a special tribute to the Papakura side, acknowledging the depth of their grief.

Suicide is a constant spectre in communities like Papakura. Rohs is struck by the students' lack of self-esteem, in and out of the classroom.

"It was the first thing I said when I arrived. The most important thing for Papakura High School is for our young people to develop the self belief that they can achieve."

Ideally, Rohs says he would like to get enough funding to support several special-interest academies - in carving, performing arts, military training, or sport - to help the students gain credits and confidence doing something they enjoy.

Many of the students enter high school with such low literacy levels it can be a long time before they begin to experience success, which in turn affects their attitude towards learning.

For Jayden Schell, success and belonging come at once in August, in a heady rush of events that seem a constant surprise to him after so many years of self-doubt.

Firstly, he turns 18, and is allowed to host some friends and family at the local Cosmopolitan Club. The morning of the party, there is a knock at his bedroom door. He ignores it, engrossed in a computer game.

"What are you doing?" a voice booms. Jayden looks around. It is his dad, who has flown in from Australia to surprise him, and for once Jayden, normally the loud one, is speechless.

"It was shocking to see my dad in this environment," he says. "He's never been here. It was awesome. We had lunch, went to the supermarket, he made a fool of himself as always but that's my dad, that's where I get it from."

Jayden spent all of his early years in Australia with his father before moving back to Papakura to live with his mum Kareena. In a speech at Jayden's party, she admits it wasn't an easy start.

"I was always wondering how you were doing, did you miss me? Did you remember that I loved you?" she says. "But you have grown into a fine young man."

Jayden hugs his mum, and briefly thanks everyone for coming. Among the attendees are a bunch of boys he now counts as his best friends.

"Last year I envied that they had that friendship, they ... had a group," he says. "So I tried to get in there and started talking, talking, talking. And then we became friends all of a sudden. It's cool. They accept me."

Jayden also works up the courage to invite a friend to the ball, a girl he knows through his job at Mitre 10.

But perhaps best of all, Jayden gets the lead role in the class pantomime, as a circus ringleader. When the students perform the final show at a primary school he is so engaging the kids mob him afterwards, chasing him through the hall.

Drama is Jayden's favourite subject, the one class he looked forward to during the long years when he felt so out of place.

"Drama was kind of like therapy in a way. In drama, that's a place where you can be yourself," he says. Despite the rough start, Jayden says he's happy he ended up at Papakura.

"I wouldn't have figured out I had a passion for art and film and drama if I didn't come here. If I went to Rosehill I wouldn't have turned out how I am now. I like the way I am now."

- NZ Herald