Woman, child 'unconscious' following car crash near Glenorchy, at the head of Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu

A woman and child are unconscious after a car crashed into a ditch in rural Central Otago this afternoon.

St John Ambulance could not be contacted, but a police spokeswoman confirmed the crash occurred on the Glenorchy-Paradise road, about three kilometres north of Glenorchy, which is itself at the head of Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu.

She did not know how badly injured the pair were, but police at the scene had reported that both were unconscious.

A rescue helicopter and ambulance were on their way after emergency services were alerted about 3.45pm.

The police spokeswoman did not know if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

- NZ Herald