Pak'n Save meat worth $450 hidden in clothing

By James Baker - Wanganui Chronicle

A woman has admitted hiding more than $450 worth of meat in her clothes - though she says she doesn't recall doing it.

Amber Tehuki pleaded guilty in Whanganui District Court to two charges of shoplifting under $500 and possessing a utensil for consuming methamphetamine.

Police prosecutor Drew Morrison told the court on that January 12 at 2pm Tehuki was seen by the security cameras at Pak'n Save hiding an estimated $458 worth of meat in her clothes.

Weeks later on January 23 she stole three padlocks and a hammer valued at $130 from Bunnings Warehouse.

When she was apprehended by police officers found a pipe for smoking methamphetamine in her car.

She told police she didn't remember stealing the meat and the padlocks were to lock bikes away.

Judge Philip Crayton order her to pay reparations and attend six month intensive supervision.

"That is to address whatever is causing this behaviour," he said.