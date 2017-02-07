Crash blocks lanes on Auckland's southern motorway near Papakura off-ramp

Northbound traffic is crawling on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to a two car crash near the Papakura offramp.

The cars collided about 9:55am, with one person sustaining minor injuries as a result, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash was initially blocking lanes but has since been cleared, NZTA said.

However, motorists in the area should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE: #Crash scene now clear of lanes, leaving #delays Drury to Papakura. Avoid area if possible ^TP

https://t.co/rLolF3JJkf — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 7, 2017

- NZ Herald