Crash blocks lanes on Auckland's southern motorway near Papakura off-ramp

Motorway traffic heading north on the Southern Motorway is crawling. Photo / NZTA

Northbound traffic is crawling on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to a two car crash near the Papakura offramp.

The cars collided about 9:55am, with one person sustaining minor injuries as a result, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash was initially blocking lanes but has since been cleared, NZTA said.


However, motorists in the area should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.


- NZ Herald

