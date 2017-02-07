Crash blocks lanes on Auckland's southern motorway near Papakura off-ramp

Northbound traffic is crawling on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to a two car crash near the Papakura offramp.
The cars collided about 9:55am, with one person sustaining minor injuries as a result, a police spokeswoman said.
The crash was initially blocking lanes but has since been cleared, NZTA said.
Southern Mwy: #Crash blocking lanes northbound prior to Papakura off-ramp causing delays. #AvoidArea #ExpectDelays ^TP pic.twitter.com/8cDwuKrOni— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 7, 2017
However, motorists in the area should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
UPDATE: #Crash scene now clear of lanes, leaving #delays Drury to Papakura. Avoid area if possible ^TP— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 7, 2017
