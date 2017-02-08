Serious truck crash blocks Upper Hutt highway

A driver has serious injuries after two trucks crashed on a major Wellington highway this morning, causing lengthy traffic delays.

The highway is closed southbound after the serious crash and commuters are warned to take the train to work today to avoid traffic snarl ups.

The crash happened just after 5am in Upper Hutt, at the intersection of Totara Park Rd and State Highway 2.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning of significant delays and commuters travelling into Wellington this morning on SH2 should delay their trip or take the train to avoid long queues.

Southbound traffic is being diverted around the blocked intersection at Maoribank along Fergusson Drive before rejoining the highway at Silverstream.

Commuters are being warned the detour will add considerable time to journeys as traffic builds.

"Motorists are encouraged to consider taking the train, delay their journey if possible, or factor in extra time for their journey into Wellington," said the NZTA.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area or be patient.

Northbound lanes on the highway remained open.

The police serious crash unit was investigating.

