Mountain biker dies after fall from peak

By Alice Lock - Hawkes Bay Today

A mountain biker who plummeted down a 15m cliff at Te Mata Peak last night has died.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was in a critical condition in intensive care last night but later died.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter winched the man up on a stretcher and flew him to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A man sitting in his car watched the biker skid off the mountain bike track at about 6pm.

He said one minute the rider was on the track and the next minute he wasn't.

"He lost his bike halfway down and he just fell through the air. I called the ambulance and rushed down to where he was."

The cyclist fell into an area of trees, loose branches and rocks.

"He wasn't conscious but was breathing when I got down there."

A couple touring Hawke's Bay in a campervan had also seen the mountain biker fall.

They were walking down the road from the top of the peak and saw the man loop around the first track before coming back to do the second one.

"Next thing you just see his bike lost before him and he drops off. It didn't look good at all."

Ambulance arrived at 6:25pm and attended to the man beneath the cliff.

Moments later the rescue helicopter arrived.

After sweeping the area a paramedic joined ambulance staff and the decision was made to winch the man up on a stretcher.

A police spokesperson said a police report would be made to the Coroner.

Young mountain bikers were coming down the peak as the accident happened and said they rode the path all the time.

"It is a tight corner, but because I do it lots it isn't too scary," one boy said.

A reader posted on Hawke's Bay Today's Facebook page that they had recently ridden that track and it was "slippery as" with lots of loose gravel.

"Definitely a track to be extremely careful."

Where the biker fell is a popular spot for abseiling, and local schools have adventure camps in the area.