3:20pm Tue 7 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Frances Cook
Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Teacher 'deeply remorseful' after snapping, swearing and holding student against wall

A teacher, who has interim name suppression, told the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal she's deeply remorseful after she snapped in April last year. Photo / File
A teacher, who has interim name suppression, told the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal she's deeply remorseful after she snapped in April last year. Photo / File

A teacher who held a student against a wall while yelling and swearing, says she's deeply remorseful and wants to be allowed to continue teaching.

The teacher, who has interim name suppression, told the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal that she snapped in April last year.

She said money problems had left her so stressed that a long-running problem with the Year 10 student's attitude finally got the better of her.

"I wasn't the only teacher this was happening to, but I was the only one to buckle.

"It wasn't just her. I was under a lot of pressure from the school with financial worries, and that was hanging over my head.

"I was very aware of the debt collectors knocking at my door.

"I handled the whole situation unprofessionally and realised I've got an anger problem."

The teacher has undergone anger management training, and agreed to undertake further professional training courses.

The student and teacher have also had a restorative justice meeting about the incident.

"It's been a rough year with this hanging over my head," the teacher told the Tribunal.

"But I've got to put it behind me so that I can focus on the students in front of me."

The Education Council's Complaints Assessment Committee wants the teacher's registration cancelled.

It's recommended that if cancellation doesn't happen, the teacher should take more professional development courses, and be mentored for two years.

The Tribunal has reserved its decision.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Frances Cook

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 07 Feb 2017 16:05:28 Processing Time: 8ms