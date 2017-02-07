Two new sex assault charges for well-known Kiwi actor

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Two new counts have been filed against a famous Kiwi actor facing sexual assault charges.

The man, who has name suppression, pleaded not guilty in a trial that was abandoned after two days in December.

The two new charges of indecent assault against another woman were laid in the Auckland District Court today, bringing to 16 the total number of charges after assaults that allegedly took place between 2010 and 2013.

During last year's trial, the prosecution alleged the man approached women at group acting classes and told them they would benefit from private and secret one-on-one sessions.

The alleged offending happened during those classes.

The defence said the sexual assaults never happened and the women had conspired together after one of them felt slighted because he'd ended their affair.​

The man is due to appear in court this afternoon.

- NZ Herald