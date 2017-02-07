Faults and a car crash leaves hundreds of Auckland homes without power

About 500 homes around the Auckland region are without power this morning after two faults and a car crash caused outages last night.

Takanini customers reported being without power at 10.12pm after a two-car crash downed power lines on Tironui Rd about 9.30pm.

At least three people were involved in the crash, two of whom were injured. One was knocked unconscious, a police spokeswoman said. Both injured people were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

​More than 120 homes in the area still don't have power this morning, but it should be switched back on within the next half hour.

Meanwhile in Panmure, 28 properties have been without power for nearly 12 hours after a fault caused an outage just after 7pm. Power is not expected to be restored until about midday.

Emergency services turned off power on Te Atatu Peninsula about 9pm so contractors could repair damage to the network.

The 258 affected homes on the peninsula and neighbouring Royal Heights near Henderson Creek are yet to have their power switched back on. According to the Vector it should be restored by 7am.​

