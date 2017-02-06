'This is a remarkable story of survival': Police speak with missing mum Shelley Crooks, who spent six weeks in West Coast bush

A mum found in West Coast bush yesterday - six weeks after she was reported missing - has spoken about her "remarkable story of survivable", a senior police officer says.

Shelley Crooks was found by a member of the public close to a walking track near Punakaiki, 45 kilometres north of Greymouth, about 7pm last night.

Her rescuer gave the mum-of-four food and water before running for help, and Crooks was flown by the West Coast Rescue Helicopter to Greymouth Hospital.

The 36-year-old is recovering well, and spoke to police today, Sergeant Michel Bloom, of Greymouth, said.

"This is a remarkable story of survival. Ms Crooks set out to do a four day walk in the Mt Bovis area when she became disorientated and sustained a leg injury.

"She was well equipped and has extensive bush craft knowledge, enabling her to survive for six weeks as she attempted to slowly make her way out of the bush."

Crooks was grateful for those who aided in her rescue, he said.

"She wants to express her gratitude to the tramper who found her, and everyone involved in the search and rescue efforts to try and locate her.

"Police would also like to thank everyone who helped us in our efforts to try and find her over the past six weeks. We are ecstatic this has had a positive outcome."

