Police remove passenger from LA to Auckland flight

A disruptive passenger has been forcibly removed by police off an Auckland-bound flight from Los Angeles.

The incident took place on Air New Zealand flight NZ1 which arrived in Auckland this morning from Los Angeles International Airport at 7.01am.

The flight was delayed from leaving LAX for 32 minutes as police were called to deal with the passenger.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said police were called on board the plane prior to departure after "a passenger failed to comply with the instructions of our crew".

The flight arrived in Auckland 21 minutes later than initially scheduled.

- NZ Herald