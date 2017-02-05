Prime Minister Bill English speaks with US President Donald Trump

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Prime Minister Bill English has reportedly spoken by phone to US president Donald Trump this morning.

English apparently his concerns about the recent executive order barring travel by those from seven Muslim countries in his first call with Trump.

A spokeswoman for English said they discussed a range of topics including the New Zealand economy, as well as trade, security and defence relationship between the two countries.

Spoke with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump about the economy, trade, defence and immigration. I also thanked him for US support for Kaikoura. pic.twitter.com/ZZFpnnsYFF — Bill English (@pmbillenglish) February 5, 2017

"The President and Prime Minister noted their respective positions on the recent US executive order on immigration on that country.

"Prime Minister English thanked the President for the US support during the Kaikoura earthquake."

English took the call from the back seat of a Crown car on the side of the road on Auckland's waterfront after leaving Okahu Bay where he had been taking part in Waitangi Day festivities.

He said they spoke for about 15 minutes.

Continued below.

Related Content Trump ramps up attacks on judge who lifted ban What happens if Trump decides to ignore a judge's ruling? Video Watch: Republicans blanch at Trump's latest defence of Putin

English is expected to discuss the call in further detail when he talks to media this afternoon from Hoani Waititi Marae.

Prior to the call, English had said he would raise the travel ban the Trump executive order had imposed on nationals from seven countries, and the suspension of refugee processing. That order has currently been suspended by the courts in the US.

English expected the call to be "civil" despite the reports of a fractious phone call between Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Trump.

That was over the deal struck between the Australian Government and the Obama administration for the US to take about 1200 refugees from Manus Island and Nauru.

The details of that call emerged a few days after it took place.

The White House is expected to put up a 'readout' summarising the call later. In its summary of Trump's 'second week of action' it says the aim of the calls are to "promote an America First foreign policy."

English is about the 15th leader Trump has spoken to since his inauguration.

Former Prime Minister John Key had a brief conversation with him after the US elections. He has spoken to leaders from Israel, Russia, Germany, Mexico, India, Japan, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Korea, Jordan, China, Britain and Australia.

- NZ Herald