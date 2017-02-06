Kiwi bashing victim still critical in Perth - family 'praying for a miracle'

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Rotorua father Diego Hulton remains in a critical condition and on life support in a Perth hospital after he was brutally beaten in a pub carpark.

Hulton, 37, was knocked unconscious outside the Brook Bar and Bistro in the Perth suburb of Ellenbrook about 10.30pm on Friday.

A Western Australian police spokesman today told the Herald that Hulton remained in a critical condition.

Hulton's family have said he was trying to break up a fight when he was injured, the West Australian reported.

The father-of-two's family are gathered at his bedside.

His sister Nayoka Toni Toleafoa-Hulton told her friends on Facebook that she was "broken" and "shattered".

"He is on life support. We are all praying for a miracle. Thank you to everyone for your love, care and support," she wrote.

"Please wake up Diego ... My heart n soul feels broken to bits.

"Love you soo much my big brother. It dosnt feel real."

It is understood Hulton had been living in Australia for about six years with his partner, son and daughter.

He grew up in Rotorua.

Hulton and the alleged attackers were reportedly at the pub watching a boxing bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine.

A second man was injured in the fracas, where chairs and tables were reportedly used as weapons.

Salvatore Raimondi, 32, appeared in the Northbridge Magistrate's Court on Sunday on charges of causing grievous bodily harm to Hulton.

He is also facing a second charge of assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to another victim.

Raimondi was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court on February 21.

A second man, also 32, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to the second victim.

