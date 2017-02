A police officer was one of two people rescued from a cliff face on Wellington's waterfront this morning.

A section of Wellington's waterfront was closed at Eastbourne while emergency workers rescued the stricken people from a cliff face.

The road has now reopened and a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with dishonesty offences.

Cordons had been set up on Marine Dr between Port Rd and Point Howard.

