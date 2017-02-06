10:06am Mon 6 February
Big cocaine bust off NSW coast; NZ and Australian authorities seize hundreds of kgs

Australian and New Zealand authorities have made one of the biggest ever cocaine busts off the Australian coastline.

The haul, which is said to involve hundreds of kilograms of the illegal class A drug, was the result of a two-and-half year transnational investigation between the Australian Federal Police and the New Zealand Customs.

Some of the cocaine haul is loaded into the back of a truck by Federal Police in Sydney.
Six people have been charged following the interception of the cocaine.
So far six people have been arrested with Australian authorities expecting more to follow. and

The ABC has been told it was one of the biggest seizures by the AFP, with hundreds of kilograms of drugs seized.

Officers intercepted a yacht off the NSW coast last week and seized what they described as a "significant" amount of cocaine.

The yacht was intercepted off the New South Wales coast.
The AFP released images of a yacht moored at a dock and officers taking packages from the vessel.

More details about New Zealand Custom's involvement in the operation will be revealed at a press conference in Auckland this afternoon.

- NZ Herald

