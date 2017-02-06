Arrest in barefoot home intruder case

Police investigating a home invasion in Greenhithe at the weekend have made an arrest.

A 26-year-old West Auckland man was due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning.



A couple woke to find a strange man in their bedroom in a home invasion on Sunday.

The Greenhithe couple were woken at 1.50am and saw the man - described as a Maori in his mid-20s - in their bedroom.

Police said that after a "brief dialogue" the man fled, jumping out a bathroom window and running from the house on Greenhithe Rd.

The man was barefoot at the time.

Waitemata police thanked members of the public who helped detectives with their inquiries.



No one else was being sought in connection with the investigation.

- NZ Herald