Live: Waitangi Day

Commemorations for Waitangi Day have got underway in the Far North.

About 250 were welcomed into the dawn service at Te Whare Rūnanga, the carved meeting house opposite the Treaty House at Waitangi by a traditional powhiri.

Another 600 or so people are outside on the Waitangi grounds overlooking the Bay of Islands.

There are politicians of parliaments old and new - Don McKinnon and Jenny Shipley were in the same crowd as Labour leader Andrew Little and Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

A prayer was said by Reverend David Moko from the Baptist Maori Ministries, asking that the Treaty be a guiding light for our nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett read a reading that she "changed a little", asking for ancestors to protect us, and our national day to be celebrated with love.

Labour Leader Andrew Little thanked those who gave us the Treaty; and asked for unity in a world often driven by division and hate.

Meanwhile, James Shaw reminded those gathered that Maori did not cede sovereignty under the Treaty and prayed that more is done to protect Te Reo Maori.

- Additional reporting: Newstalk ZB

- NZ Herald