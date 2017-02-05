12:08am Mon 6 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Missing mum of four Shelley Crooks found alive on track

Shelley Crooks has been found alive on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied
Shelley Crooks has been found alive on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied

A mother of four missing since before Christmas has been found alive.

Sergeant Michel Bloom of Greymouth Police said a member of the public recognised Shelley Crooks while out on a track in Punakaiki, West Coast and called emergency services at about 7pm.

Police are yet to speak with Crooks.

She is now safe in hospital receiving medical treatment, Bloom said.

Crooks has been missing since December 22 and was last seen in Punakaiki on the West Coast of the South Island.

She told a friend she was going to hitchhike to Opotiki in the North Island.

Crooks had not used her eftpos card since she stayed at the Punakaiki campground on December 22.

She was apparently heading to Opotiki to spend Christmas with her children but failed to arrive.

Her father, John Crooks, previously said Shelley has 5-year-old twins and a son and daughter aged 11 and 12 who are in the care of other family members.

He admitted that his daughter is a bit unusual and always loved going bush.

He said her disappearance wasn't the first time he's gone a long time without speaking to her, including a period of eight months.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Feb 2017 00:53:34 Processing Time: 12ms