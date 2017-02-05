Power out as large scrub fire threatens homes in Northland

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Power has been cut to many parts of Northland following a large scrub fire.

The fire, which is also threatening homes, broke out around 4.30pm in vicinity of Holland Rd, Springfield, south of the Whangarei Harbour. It's covering an area of at least 3 hectares and smoke is visible from many parts of Whangarei.

"There are some houses in danger which we are protecting," said a Fire Service spokesman. "The fire runs under the main Northland power transmission lines. Transpower have been advised in case they have to do anything."

Transpower's corporate communications manager, Rebecca Wilson, said the state-owned power transmission company had switched off the 110,000 volt lines near the fire as a precautionary measure.

She estimated that around 30,000 households, businesses and other power "connections" in Northland would be without mains electricity until it could be safely turned back on.

Transpower said areas from Maungataupere north are currently without power.

The 30,000 homes affected are in Maungataupere, Kaikohe, Whangarei and Kaitaia.

"The 110,000 volt network was removed from service due to the need to ensure the safety of those fighting the substantial scrub fire.

"We are working closely with the fire service around when it will be safe to return the lines to service. We currently do not have a restoration time. Our Facebook page will be regularly updated to keep residents informed.

"We are currently looking at alternative ways to supply power to the region through the rest of the transmission network."

Transpower said some areas in Maungataupere and Kaikohe have had power restored due to the "back feeding" of electricity through parts of the transmission network unaffected by the fire.

Power remains out in the majority of areas however from Maungataupere north.

"The fire is being bought under control and we hope to restore power within the hour if the firefighting efforts continue to go well," said Transpower's corporate communications manager, Rebecca Wilson.



Metservice meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said the Whangarei area had a dry day, with light winds and a temperature of 26.4C just before the fire started.

Light winds are forecast again for tomorrow, but the temperature is expected to reach 29C.

No rain is expected until Wednesday.

The Herald has been contacted by readers who have lost power in Russell, Mangapai, Tutukaka Coast, Whangarei, Paihia, Hokianga and Dargaville.

Caltex Waitangi staff member Rajan Kumar said he lost power about 5.45pm. The service station is about 500 metres from the Treaty grounds, where celebrations for the 177th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi are planned tomorrow.

Firefighters from 12 fire engines are battling the blaze, the spokesman said.

"Three helicopters are there or on there way.

The fire is visible from State Highway 1.

