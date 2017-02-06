Warm and sunny outlook for Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day will be another cracker for most of New Zealand, but Wellington again misses out on any golden weather. Following a mainly warm and sunny weekend, most Kiwis can expect to enjoy another day of beach weather today.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said a front was moving over New Zealand from the south today, but should only bring rain to the West Coast and wind to Wellington.

"There won't be too much of an effect on the North Island, maybe some drizzle towards the evening and night for the lower North Island. But for the most part it won't affect the North Island," he said.

He said strong winds will arrive in Wellington later in the day, but that forecast had become "pretty standard" for the capital this year.

Wellington will have a "fairly cloudy day on the whole" with drizzle towards the evening.

Waitangi and the Bay of Islands will enjoy a beautifully sunny day with light winds, while further south Auckland will receive warm and mostly sunny weather, Doolin said.

Hamilton will begin Waitangi Day will low cloud and fog before a warm and fine afternoon, while on the other side of the Kaimai ranges, Tauranga will have a stunning day with gentle sea breezes.

Christchurch will be sunny and hot, with a northwesterly bringing "nice, warm dry air", Doolin said.

Parts of Otago may be plagued by potentially heavy rainfall during the evening, which may arrive to areas south of Christchurch closer to midnight, he said.

Weather outlook for the main centres

Waitangi - 29C mostly sunny with light winds.

Auckland - 26C mostly sunny with light winds.

Hamilton - 28C morning low cloud/fog, then fine. Westerly breeze.

Tauranga - 27C mostly sunny. Northwest breeze.

Wellington - 20C mostly cloudy, drizzle towards evening. Strong northwesterly.

Christchurch - 31C sunny and hot. Strong northwesterly.

Dunedin - 26C fine, strong northwesterly. Evening rain and southerlies.

