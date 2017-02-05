Rotorua dad fighting for his life in Perth after beating

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Breaking

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Rotorua man is fighting for his life after he was beaten by two men in a Perth carpark.

Diego Hulton, 37, was knocked unconscious outside the Brook Bar and Bistro in the Perth suburb of Ellenbrook about 10.30pm on Friday.

Hulton's family are keeping a beside vigil at Royal Perth Hospital and have said he was trying to break up a fight when he was injured, the West Australian reported.

Hulton and the alleged attackers were reportedly at the pub watching a boxing bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine.

Footage of the fight has been obtained by Australian media and shows a man lying motionless on the ground afterwards.

Chairs and tables were reportedly used as weapons during the brutal fracas.

A 32-year-old man from Balga will face court today, charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The second charge relates to a second man who was injured, the West Australian said.

A 32-year-old man from Ballajura will also face an assault occasioning bodily harm charge relating to the second victim.

Both alleged offenders will appear in the Midland Magistrates Court on Friday.

The police investigation into the assaults is ongoing.

- NZ Herald