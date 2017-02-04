Water rescue at Waiheke Island

Police have responded to a boat that has raised an alarm at Hooks Bay this morning.

The alarm was raised at about 8.30am.

A police spokesperson said the boat started taking on water and called for help.





"Officers established that the occupants were in no immediate danger and liaised with the Coastguard to ensure the boat and its occupants were able to return to shore safely," the spokesperson said.

Hooks Bay is at the north eastern tip of Waiheke Island and is popular with trampers due it's walking tracks.

