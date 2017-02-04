5:01pm Sat 4 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Children among injured in serious crash

Two adults were critically injured in the crash at the intersection of SH1 and SH83 in Pukeuri near Oamaru just before 1pm. Photo / Google
Two adults were critically injured in the crash at the intersection of SH1 and SH83 in Pukeuri near Oamaru just before 1pm. Photo / Google

Nine people have been injured in a two car crash - with children among the hurt.

Two adults were critically injured in the crash at the intersection of SH1 and SH83 in Pukeuri near Oamaru just before 1pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed three children travelling in one car were injured, one with moderate to serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

The driver of the car was critically injured.

Four people travelling in the other car were also injured, one critically.

The serious crash unit are investigating and diversions are in place.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Feb 2017 17:02:06 Processing Time: 28ms