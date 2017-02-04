Children among injured in serious crash

Nine people have been injured in a two car crash - with children among the hurt.

Two adults were critically injured in the crash at the intersection of SH1 and SH83 in Pukeuri near Oamaru just before 1pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed three children travelling in one car were injured, one with moderate to serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

The driver of the car was critically injured.

Four people travelling in the other car were also injured, one critically.

The serious crash unit are investigating and diversions are in place.

- NZ Herald