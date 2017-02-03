11:13am Sat 4 February
Waitangi drama: Delays, a protestor and media bans surround first formality

By Audrey Young, Gia Garrick

Reinforcements to manage news media are called in. Photo: Audrey Young / Twitter
Delays, a protestor and media bans have surrounded the first formality of the Waitangi weekend.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy has been delayed from being welcomed onto Te Tii Marae.

A woman yelling incomprehensibly about "respect" and armed with placards and flags was escorted from the premises.

Delays, a protestor and media bans have surrounded the first formality of the Waitangi weekend. Photo / Gia Garrick
The woman was also at the marae during Prime Minister Bill English's to Waitangi yesterday.

A Newstalk ZB reporter is inside the Te Tii Marae grounds, after being allowed on with a restriction on selling photos and videos.

A restriction has now been put on photos from inside the grounds.


Tarpaulins have been nailed between trees to block media from taking photo and video from the road outside.

Extra police have also been brought in, and are following requests from Te Tii management to move media away from the Marae boundaries.

About 100 police and Navy staff are lined up outside the marae.


Dame Patsy will be heading to HMNZS Wellington - which is alongside Opua Wharf - for a reception this evening.

She'll also be at Waitangi tomorrow.


- Newstalk ZB

