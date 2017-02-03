Waitangi drama: Delays, a protestor and media bans surround first formality

By Audrey Young, Gia Garrick

Delays, a protestor and media bans have surrounded the first formality of the Waitangi weekend.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy has been delayed from being welcomed onto Te Tii Marae.

A woman yelling incomprehensibly about "respect" and armed with placards and flags was escorted from the premises.

The woman was also at the marae during Prime Minister Bill English's to Waitangi yesterday.

A Newstalk ZB reporter is inside the Te Tii Marae grounds, after being allowed on with a restriction on selling photos and videos.

A restriction has now been put on photos from inside the grounds.

NZ Police take instruction from Te Te Tii Marae to shift media from public road & ensure pics of GG are blocked. pic.twitter.com/Z07hoKMQtp — Audrey Young (@audreyNZH) February 3, 2017

Tarpaulins have been nailed between trees to block media from taking photo and video from the road outside.

Extra police have also been brought in, and are following requests from Te Tii management to move media away from the Marae boundaries.

About 100 police and Navy staff are lined up outside the marae.

Reinforcements to manage news media are called in. pic.twitter.com/qhVeNXX9m1 — Audrey Young (@audreyNZH) February 3, 2017

Dame Patsy will be heading to HMNZS Wellington - which is alongside Opua Wharf - for a reception this evening.

She'll also be at Waitangi tomorrow.

Naida Glavish waits with the NZ Navy for the arrival of the Governor General at Te Tii Marae, Waitangi pic.twitter.com/rTuDWVIwoY — Audrey Young (@audreyNZH) February 3, 2017

- Newstalk ZB