A body has been found in Wellington this morning.

A member of the public reported the Karaka Bay find to police at around 7am.

Police have recovered the body and a formal identification is yet to be completed.

Police refused to say whether the body is connected to a missing teen, swept away during a night swim in the Hutt River on Thursday night.

The death is not thought to be suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

- NZ Herald