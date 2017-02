A person has died in a car crash in Hawke's Bay tonight.

Another person has suffered serious injuries, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Te Aute Rd in Pukahu, just outside of Havelock North, at 7.15pm.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area or expect delays.

Fire crews and St John staff are also at the scene.

Police have cordoned off Te Aute Rd between the intersections of Longlands Rd East and St Georges Rd.

- NZ Herald