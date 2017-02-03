One treated for smoke inhalation after garage fire behind Pukekohe Intermediate School

A person has been treated for smoke inhalation following a garage fire in Pukekohe this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Wesley St just after 4pm after reports of a fire at a property there.

The fire is just behind Pukekohe Intermediate School.

Northern fire communications manager Megan Ruru said one person was being treated by St John medical staff for smoke inhalation.

Their condition is not yet known.

The garage was well-involved when staff arrived, she said, but had been extinguished just after 5pm.

Ruru said firefighters were still at the scene dampening hotspots, while a fire investigator was on the way to look into the circumstances of the blaze.

People in the area took to social media to warn others.

"All I see is a massive cloud of smoke from my place,'' one woman said.

- NZ Herald