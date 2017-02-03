Waitangi weekend traffic building as holidaymakers head out of town

Waitangi weekend traffic is ramping up already as holidaymakers flee the country's main centres.
The NZTA warned Wellingtonians that northbound traffic can expect delays of over an hour between Pukerua Bay and Waikanae on State Highway 1.
In Auckland the Southern Motorway is already heavy from Manukau to Takanini.
Southern Mwy already heavy southbound Manukau to Takanini. See for yourself via online traffic cameras: https://t.co/i6pInoDkF5 ^TP pic.twitter.com/jRtGGm4vye— NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 3, 2017
A vehicle crashed on SH1 north of Puhoi at around 1.45pm. A Police spokeswoman said one vehicle was involved and a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.
"One southbound lane is blocked which will affect traffic however, it is still moving. A towing company is on their way to the remove the vehicle."
A section of SH1 and SH29 in Waikato is also closed after a serious crash killed two people
A third person was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.
Police briefly reopened the highway to allow a backlog of vehicles past the crash around midday.
However, the road was expected to be closed at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 for several hours while a scene examination and vehicle recovery takes place.
Waitangi weekend traffic
SH1 - Whangarei
Northbound
Friday- Busy: 11:30AM - 7:00PM - Heaviest: 2:00PM - 6:00PM
Southbound
Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 6:00PM
SH1 - between Puhoi and Wellsford
Northbound
Friday - Busy: 12:00PM - 10:00PM - Heaviest: 04:00PM - 09:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 08:30AM - 04:00PM - Heaviest: 10:00AM - 01:00PM
Southbound
Sunday - Busy: 11:30AM - 07:00PM
Monday - Busy: 09:30AM - 08:30PM - Heaviest: 10:30AM - 07:00PM
SH1 - Takanini (South of Auckland)
Southbound
Friday - Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM - Heaviest: 03:00PM - 07:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 09:00AM - 03:00PM
Northbound
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM
SH2 - Maramarua (East of SH1/SH2 Interchange)
Eastbound
Friday - Busy: 08:00AM - 11:00PM - Heaviest: 09:00AM - 08:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 08:00AM - 03:00PM - Heaviest: 09:00AM - 02:00PM
Westbound
Monday Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM - Heaviest: 01:00PM - 08:00PM
SH1 - Taupiri (North of Hamilton)
Southbound
Friday - Busy: 10:30AM - 06:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 08:00AM - 04:00PM - Heaviest: 09:00AM - 02:30PM
Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 02:00PM
Northbound
Sunday - Busy: 03:00PM - 06:00PM
Monday - Busy: 11:30AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 01:30PM - 06:00PM
SH1 - Karapiro (South of Cambridge)
Eastbound
Friday - Busy: 03:30PM - 06:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 09:30AM - 01:00PM
Westbound
Sunday - Busy: 03:30PM - 05:30PM
Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 11:00AM - 06:00PM
SH29 - Kaimai (West of Tauranga)
Eastbound
Friday - Busy: 03:30PM - 07:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 10:00AM - 05:00PM
Westbound
Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 06:00PM
SH2 - between Paeroa and Tauranga
Eastbound
Friday - Busy: 04:00PM - 07:00PM
Westbound
Sunday - Busy: 11:00AM - 06:00PM - Heaviest: 12:00PM - 04:30PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM
SH5 - Te Pohue (North of Napier)
Eastbound
Monday - Busy: 02:00PM - 05:00PM
SH1 - between Waiouru and Taihape
Northbound
Sunday - Busy: 05:00PM - 07:30PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM
Southbound
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:30PM
SH2 - Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3
Southbound
Monday - Busy: 12:00PM - 04:00PM
SH1 - Waikanae (Kapiti Coast)
Southbound
Friday - Busy: 02:30PM - 06:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 10:00AM - 04:30PM - Heaviest: 11:00AM - 01:00PM
Sunday - Busy: 10:30AM - 06:00PM
Monday Busy: 10:00AM - 07:30PM - Heaviest: 11:30AM - 06:30PM
Northbound
Friday - Busy: 09:00AM - 09:00PM - Heaviest: 01:00PM - 05:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 10:00AM - 05:00PM
Sunday - Busy: 10:00AM - 06:00PM
Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 02:00PM
SH2 - Rimutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston
Northbound
Friday - Busy: 04:00PM - 07:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 07:00AM - 01:00PM - Heaviest: 08:00AM - 12:00PM
Southbound
Saturday - Busy: 11:00AM - 06:00PM - Heaviest: 12:00PM - 05:00PM
Sunday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 04:00PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 05:00PM
SH6 - between Nelson and Blenheim
Westbound
Friday - Busy: 02:00PM - 04:00PM
Monday - Busy: 12:00PM - 05:00PM
Eastbound
Sunday - Busy: 10:00AM - 11:00AM
SH63 - St Arnaud
South
Sunday - Busy: 10:30AM - 04:30PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM - Heaviest: 01:00PM - 03:00PM
North
Monday Busy: 10:30AM - 04:00PM
SH6 - Murchison
North
Friday Busy: 10:30AM - 07:00PM
Saturday Busy: 10:00AM - 01:00PM
Sunday Busy: 12:30PM - 04:30PM
Monday Busy: 12:00PM - 03:00PM
South
Friday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM
Sunday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 04:30PM - Heaviest: 12:00PM - 03:00PM
SH7 - Lewis Pass
East
Friday - Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 09:00AM - 02:00PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM
West
Saturday - Busy: 11:30AM - 03:30PM
Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 07:00PM
SH73 - Arthur's Pass
West
Friday - Busy: 04:00PM - 07:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 09:30AM - 01:00PM
East
Monday - Busy: 01:00PM - 07:30PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 06:30PM
SH1 - Waipara (North of Christchurch)
Northbound
Friday - Busy: 03:30PM - 08:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 09:30AM - 12:30PM
Southbound
Monday Busy: 11:00AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 06:00PM
SH1 - between Ashburton and Christchurch
Southbound
Friday - Busy: 02:00PM - 08:00PM - Heaviest: 04:00PM - 07:00PM
Saturday - Busy: 09:00AM - 12:00PM
Monday - Busy: 12:00PM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 03:00PM - 06:00PM