Waitangi weekend traffic building as holidaymakers head out of town

Waitangi weekend traffic is ramping up already as holidaymakers flee the country's main centres.

The NZTA warned Wellingtonians that northbound traffic can expect delays of over an hour between Pukerua Bay and Waikanae on State Highway 1.

In Auckland the Southern Motorway is already heavy from Manukau to Takanini.

Southern Mwy already heavy southbound Manukau to Takanini. See for yourself via online traffic cameras: https://t.co/i6pInoDkF5 ^TP pic.twitter.com/jRtGGm4vye — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 3, 2017

A vehicle crashed on SH1 north of Puhoi at around 1.45pm. A Police spokeswoman said one vehicle was involved and a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.



"One southbound lane is blocked which will affect traffic however, it is still moving. A towing company is on their way to the remove the vehicle."

A section of SH1 and SH29 in Waikato is also closed after a serious crash killed two people

A third person was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Police briefly reopened the highway to allow a backlog of vehicles past the crash around midday.

However, the road was expected to be closed at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 for several hours while a scene examination and vehicle recovery takes place.

Waitangi weekend traffic

SH1 - Whangarei

Northbound

Friday- Busy: 11:30AM - 7:00PM - Heaviest: 2:00PM - 6:00PM

Southbound

Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 6:00PM

SH1 - between Puhoi and Wellsford

Northbound

Friday - Busy: 12:00PM - 10:00PM - Heaviest: 04:00PM - 09:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 08:30AM - 04:00PM - Heaviest: 10:00AM - 01:00PM

Southbound

Sunday - Busy: 11:30AM - 07:00PM

Monday - Busy: 09:30AM - 08:30PM - Heaviest: 10:30AM - 07:00PM

SH1 - Takanini (South of Auckland)

Southbound

Friday - Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM - Heaviest: 03:00PM - 07:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 09:00AM - 03:00PM

Northbound

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM

SH2 - Maramarua (East of SH1/SH2 Interchange)

Eastbound

Friday - Busy: 08:00AM - 11:00PM - Heaviest: 09:00AM - 08:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 08:00AM - 03:00PM - Heaviest: 09:00AM - 02:00PM

Westbound

Monday Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM - Heaviest: 01:00PM - 08:00PM

SH1 - Taupiri (North of Hamilton)

Southbound

Friday - Busy: 10:30AM - 06:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 08:00AM - 04:00PM - Heaviest: 09:00AM - 02:30PM

Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 02:00PM

Northbound

Sunday - Busy: 03:00PM - 06:00PM

Monday - Busy: 11:30AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 01:30PM - 06:00PM

SH1 - Karapiro (South of Cambridge)

Eastbound

Friday - Busy: 03:30PM - 06:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 09:30AM - 01:00PM

Westbound

Sunday - Busy: 03:30PM - 05:30PM

Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 11:00AM - 06:00PM

SH29 - Kaimai (West of Tauranga)

Eastbound

Friday - Busy: 03:30PM - 07:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 10:00AM - 05:00PM

Westbound

Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 06:00PM

SH2 - between Paeroa and Tauranga

Eastbound

Friday - Busy: 04:00PM - 07:00PM

Westbound

Sunday - Busy: 11:00AM - 06:00PM - Heaviest: 12:00PM - 04:30PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM

SH5 - Te Pohue (North of Napier)

Eastbound

Monday - Busy: 02:00PM - 05:00PM

SH1 - between Waiouru and Taihape

Northbound

Sunday - Busy: 05:00PM - 07:30PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM

Southbound

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:30PM

SH2 - Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3

Southbound

Monday - Busy: 12:00PM - 04:00PM

SH1 - Waikanae (Kapiti Coast)

Southbound

Friday - Busy: 02:30PM - 06:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 10:00AM - 04:30PM - Heaviest: 11:00AM - 01:00PM

Sunday - Busy: 10:30AM - 06:00PM

Monday Busy: 10:00AM - 07:30PM - Heaviest: 11:30AM - 06:30PM

Northbound

Friday - Busy: 09:00AM - 09:00PM - Heaviest: 01:00PM - 05:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 10:00AM - 05:00PM

Sunday - Busy: 10:00AM - 06:00PM

Monday - Busy: 10:00AM - 02:00PM

SH2 - Rimutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston

Northbound

Friday - Busy: 04:00PM - 07:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 07:00AM - 01:00PM - Heaviest: 08:00AM - 12:00PM

Southbound

Saturday - Busy: 11:00AM - 06:00PM - Heaviest: 12:00PM - 05:00PM

Sunday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 04:00PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 05:00PM

SH6 - between Nelson and Blenheim

Westbound

Friday - Busy: 02:00PM - 04:00PM

Monday - Busy: 12:00PM - 05:00PM

Eastbound

Sunday - Busy: 10:00AM - 11:00AM

SH63 - St Arnaud

South

Sunday - Busy: 10:30AM - 04:30PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM - Heaviest: 01:00PM - 03:00PM

North

Monday Busy: 10:30AM - 04:00PM

SH6 - Murchison

North

Friday Busy: 10:30AM - 07:00PM

Saturday Busy: 10:00AM - 01:00PM

Sunday Busy: 12:30PM - 04:30PM

Monday Busy: 12:00PM - 03:00PM

South

Friday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM

Sunday - Busy: 11:00AM - 05:00PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 04:30PM - Heaviest: 12:00PM - 03:00PM

SH7 - Lewis Pass

East

Friday - Busy: 11:00AM - 09:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 09:00AM - 02:00PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 02:00PM

West

Saturday - Busy: 11:30AM - 03:30PM

Monday - Busy: 11:00AM - 07:00PM

SH73 - Arthur's Pass

West

Friday - Busy: 04:00PM - 07:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 09:30AM - 01:00PM

East

Monday - Busy: 01:00PM - 07:30PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 06:30PM

SH1 - Waipara (North of Christchurch)

Northbound

Friday - Busy: 03:30PM - 08:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 09:30AM - 12:30PM

Southbound

Monday Busy: 11:00AM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 02:00PM - 06:00PM

SH1 - between Ashburton and Christchurch

Southbound

Friday - Busy: 02:00PM - 08:00PM - Heaviest: 04:00PM - 07:00PM

Saturday - Busy: 09:00AM - 12:00PM

Monday - Busy: 12:00PM - 07:00PM - Heaviest: 03:00PM - 06:00PM

NZ Herald