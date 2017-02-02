Forklift taken on joyride through Auckland's main shopping street

A 17-year-old male was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing a forklift and taking it for a joyride up Auckland's Queen St.

Police say the youth stole the forklift from a construction yard in central Auckland and then travelled the wrong way down Darby St and onto Queen St where police saw him and told him to stop.

He allegedly failed to stop and officers gave chase on foot.

Police say the driver swerved into their path, trying to hit the officers who had to jump out of the way to avoid injury.

The two chasing officers managed to climb into the cab of the forklift and remove the driver while a third officer put on the brakes to stop the machine crashing into a parked car.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with burglary, unlawful taking, dangerous driving and two charges of aggravated assault.

He was due to appear in Auckland District Court this morning.

- NZ Herald