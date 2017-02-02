Search for Carissa Avison called off

The search for Auckland woman Carissa Avison has been suspended, a week after she was last seen.

Avison, 21, disappeared last Thursday after she was given a ride to Muriwai.

It's been reported the 21-year-old was last seen at a Hunting and Fishing store in Holder Place, Rosedale, on the North Shore, about 10am last Thursday.

Fairfax reports Avison, who holds a firearm licence, bought a gun at the store.

Police have refused to confirm the purchase.

Avison then got a ride from the shop to Coast Rd in Muriwai, arriving about 11am.

After she was reported police launched an exhaustive search which included Search and Rescue personnel scouring the Woodhill Forest area for six days.

"After carefully reviewing all information over the last week and completing a series of detail searches in areas where we believe Carissa may have been, police have made the decision to suspend the search," Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman said this morning.

"Should any further information come to light, this will be carefully reviewed and the search may be resumed.

"We know that Woodhill Forest is a very busy recreational area and we continue to ask members of the public who may be in the area over the long weekend to get in touch with us if they see anything that may be relevant to the investigation"

Anyone with information can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Iain Chapman at Auckland Police on 09 302 6400 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald