Children risking lives raiding burned Levin home

By Ashleigh Collis - NZME. regionals

Children in Levin have been risking their lives to raid a Bartholomew Road home ravaged by fire on Monday, giving the home owner more anxiety.

The owner, who does not want to be named, said she and her family stood in shock as the family home was destroyed, despite efforts by 20 firefighters.

While still trying to recover from losing everything, she is now having to deal with the added stress of worrying about neighbourhood children potentially risking their lives, raiding what is left of the family home, including food from the cupboards and her son's Xbox, most likely soaked and ruined by water from the fire hoses.

She said it's not so much the taking of items as the safety of the children that concerns her, and she urged parents in the area to speak to their children about the danger they could be putting themselves in, all for the sake of a few water-damaged items.