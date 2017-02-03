Hamilton's Rimu Street in lockdown as Armed Offenders Squad hunt offender

A section of a Hamilton street has been shut down as the Waikato Armed Offenders Squad search for a wanted person.

An ambulance is also on standby.

At least 12 popping sounds have been heard in the street, which police said are gas canisters being fired.

A play centre is within the cordon.

Waikato Senior Sergeant Robbie Hermann said part of Rimu St will be closed for at least an hour.

The closure doesn't affect nearby Maeroa Intermediate School, but access to some properties on the street is restricted.

