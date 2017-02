A diesel spill briefly closed a section of State Highway 16 near Whenuapai this morning.



Fire crews cleaned up the road but motorists are advised to avoid the area.



Police said the spill had caused two minor crashes, one during peak hour traffic just before 7.30am.

Update: The diesel spill on SH16 Kumeu is now clear. Expect long delays in both directions as congestion eases ^LC https://t.co/4iS3Nq0ayZ pic.twitter.com/qeIgarF2Vq — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 2, 2017

- NZ Herald