Search under way for man missing in swollen Hutt River

Search teams are scouring the Hutt River mouth and harbour after a teenager was washed away last night.

Police said the 19-year-old and a teenage friend went swimming in the flooded river around 10.30pm near Belmont School.

Sergeant Anthony Harmer said when one of the teenagers got out of the water he could no longer find his friend.

LandSar teams are also searching the area where the boy went missing as maritime police searching the harbour and river mouth area.

The police dive squad was on standby but conditions were still too treacherous for the team to enter the water after last night's heavy rain.

Last night's poor conditions meant they could not send up the Westpac Rescue Helicopter but firefighters helped police search the riverbank using thermal imaging hardware.

A foot search was called off around midnight.

A NewstalkZB reporter said the river remained swollen this morning and a fast current is flowing where the two men entered the water for the ill-fated late-night swim.

The public were warned last night to keep clear of the Hutt River because it was rising as heavy rain lashed Wellington.

- Newstalk ZB