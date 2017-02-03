Wellington, Wairarapa roads under water, closures and warnings for motorists

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Wairarapa highway to a long weekend tourist hotspot is closed and motorists are being warned to watch for flooding on stretches of highway north of Wellington this morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says there is flooding over a 15km stretch of State Highway 1 between Waikanae and Otaki. At least one road in Lower Hutt was left impassable by deep floodwater overnight but with the water receding it has since reopened.

UPDATES: Listen to the latest Time Saver Traffic bulletin for Wellington here

A bridge on SH53 linking Martinborough to Featherston has also been flooded and is impassable after heavy rain lashed the lower North Island yesterday.

FLOODING: #SH1 Waikanae to Otaki. Please #TakeCare if you are travelling through this area. ^MN pic.twitter.com/PL7OCMqh95 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 2, 2017

Last night councils across the Wellington region closed a number of streets because of rising floodwaters.

The Hutt City Council closed Harcourt Werry Drive from Kennedy Good Bridge to Conolly St and asked people to stay off roads and avoid the rising Hutt River.

Block Rd in Lower Hutt was closed because of flooding but reopened just before 9am.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Video shows swamped car in flooding Hutt river Gear Friday: Fujifilm X-T2 digital camera Duo behind amateur porn shoot at railway station escape charges

LOCAL ROAD: Block Road is CLOSED due to flooding. Please use alt route. ^MN pic.twitter.com/zGZiFrHxKk — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 2, 2017

The NZTA said the Waihenga Bridge on SH53 was now under water, closing the road between Martinborough and Featherston. Detours were in place.

ROAD CLOSED: Waihenga Bridge on #SH3 Martinborough due to flooding. More information to come. ^MN pic.twitter.com/jYxlqB4hB4 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 2, 2017

The unexpected road closure comes on the eve of the Martinborough Fair and long weekend holiday traffic.

The MetService said 88mm of rain was recorded at Kaitoke in the Akatarawa Valley yesterday as Lower Hutt bore the brunt of yesterday's deluge.

- NZ Herald