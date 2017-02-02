2:48pm Thu 2 February
Armed police search for reported gunman near Mt Victoria in Wellington

Armed police are in the Mt Victoria area after the potential gunman was reported at 12.38pm. Photo / Google
Armed police are searching for a possible gunman near Mt Victoria in Wellington.

​A police spokeswoman said potentially a man with a gun was seen in the Lookout Rd area.

Armed police are in the area after the potential gunman was reported at 12.38pm.

It is understood Wellington East Girls' College, at the bottom of Mt Victoria, was in lockdown.

Police have yet to locate the potential gunman.

Wellington East Girls' College said on its website that the lockdown has since been lifted and normal activities have resumed.

"School will finish at the scheduled time today and end-of-day arrangements should be unaffected," the school said.

- NZ Herald

