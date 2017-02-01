Tyre tragedy driver had methadone in her system

Sandra is a senior crimes and justice reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times.

The driver who ran over and killed Tauranga woman Leigh Rhodes and her friend Kenny McRae, and seriously injured Rhodes' partner had methadone in her system.



Nicole Marie Reynolds, who appeared in Tauranga District Court today, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug-driving causing death and injury.

Leigh Antoinette Rhodes, 60, died on July 29 last year when a Nissan driven by Reynolds ploughed into her, her partner Lance Carter and their friend Kenny McCrae, 52, as they changed a tyre on State Highway 29A between Baypark and Maungatapu.





Rhodes got a puncture in the right rear tyre of her SUV as she drove home from work about 4.15pm. The two men were changing the tyre when Reynolds struck the group.



McCrae died instantly, Rhodes died in Tauranga Hospital later than evening and Carter, who suffered serious injuries, woke up in same hospital days later.



The police summary of facts revealed Reynolds had taken methadone without a prescription.

She also had two other Class B controlled drugs in her system.

She also failed to comply with a compulsory impairment test and it was also revealed she was seen weaving within her lane before the collision.



Judge Peter Rollo remanded Reynolds on bail for sentencing on March 27.

The family of the victims and the defendant agreed to take part in a restorative justice meeting.