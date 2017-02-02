5:53am Thu 2 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US couple charged in death of son may have fled to New Zealand

Seth Johnson died in March 2015.
Seth Johnson died in March 2015.

A US prosecutor says a Minnesota couple charged in the death of their 7-year-old son may have fled to New Zealand.

Timothy D. Johnson, 39, and Sarah N. Johnson, 38, are accused of gross misdemeanor child neglect for failing to get medical help for their adopted son, Seth, who died in March 2015.

The Johnsons didn't show up at their first court appearance on Thursday in Hennepin County.

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney John Halla told Judge Gina Brandt that the couple has moved to New Zealand. Brandt issued warrants for their arrests.

Criminal complaints say Seth had an inflamed pancreas, possible infections and bruises on his body when he died. The Star Tribune reports the Johnsons told investigators they relied on their own research to deal with Seth's illness and didn't want him on any medication.

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 02 Feb 2017 05:53:18 Processing Time: 12ms