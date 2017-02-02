US couple charged in death of son may have fled to New Zealand

A US prosecutor says a Minnesota couple charged in the death of their 7-year-old son may have fled to New Zealand.

Timothy D. Johnson, 39, and Sarah N. Johnson, 38, are accused of gross misdemeanor child neglect for failing to get medical help for their adopted son, Seth, who died in March 2015.

The Johnsons didn't show up at their first court appearance on Thursday in Hennepin County.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney John Halla told Judge Gina Brandt that the couple has moved to New Zealand. Brandt issued warrants for their arrests.

Criminal complaints say Seth had an inflamed pancreas, possible infections and bruises on his body when he died. The Star Tribune reports the Johnsons told investigators they relied on their own research to deal with Seth's illness and didn't want him on any medication.

- AP