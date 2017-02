Lotto's Powerball has jackpotted to $18 million this weekend after tonight's big prize was not struck.

Tonight's first division draw was struck, with a lucky punter in Balclutha picking up $1 million.

The golden ticket was sold at the Ryders Paper Plus store in Balclutha, a Lotto spokeswoman said.

Tonight's winning numbers were: 02, 13, 18, 25, 31, 35, bonus ball 15 and Powerball 08.

