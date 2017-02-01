2:58pm Wed 1 February
Kiwi bride jilted on eve of dream Rarotonga wedding

A devastated Kiwi bride is selling her wedding dress and engagement ring on Trade Me after her husband-to-be ditched her the night before their lavish Rarotonga wedding. Photo / Trade Me
A New Zealand bride says she is devastated after her husband-to-be ditched her the night before their lavish wedding in Rarotonga.

Jilted bride Vanessa told Fairfax her Christchurch fiance left the five-star Crown Beach Resort the night before their $40,000 wedding was due to take place on October 22 last year.

"There was absolutely no hints or signs that it could happen, it was a complete shock," the 40-year-old said.

​"It was horrific. I went into shock. I just remember wailing and feeling violently ill."

Now, Vanessa is selling her wedding dress and engagement ring on Trade Me.

The brand new Jane Yeh backless dress has a starting price of $2,950.00.

The platinum, ashoka & argyle pink diamond ring has been valued at $38,500 and has a Buy Now offer of $24,000.

Jilted bride Vanessa's brand-new backless Jane Yeh dress has a starting price of $2,950. Photo / Trade Me
- NZ Herald

