Unrestrained toddler takes dangerous ride in convertible down Auckland's Southern Motorway

A video of a toddler standing up unrestrained in the back of a convertible driving down Auckland's Southern Motorway has emerged on social media.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows a young child standing in the back of the car.

The poster of the video captioned it with the word "shocking" and wrote that "parenting skills cease to exist".

The video has had more than 3000 views since it was posted, and shows the car's two occupants seemingly unconcerned at the child's dangerous position.

- NZ Herald