Election date to be revealed by Prime Minister Bill English

Prime Minister Bill English will reveal the general election date this afternoon.

English is holding a press conference in the Beehive at 2pm following a National Party caucus meeting at Premier House, where MPs were told of the chosen date.

The general election must be held by November 18.

Tomorrow, English will outline his election year agenda in a State of the Nation speech in Auckland.

Speaking to reporters this morning, English said the speech would focus on "the things that matter to New Zealanders".

"We are not going to be distracted by all the international news. Because there's a job here to make sure that New Zealanders have there jobs secure, their incomes rising, their communities safe, and their kids educated."

The speech would also contain new policy, English said, though he would not give further details.

Labour and Greens gave their State of the Nation speeches on Sunday in Mt Albert - the first time the two parties have held their scene-setting speeches together.

They have signed a formal agreement to work together until the election, but are not bound by the agreement to go into coalition together.

