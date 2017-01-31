Ministry of Justice lip-sync video cost taxpayers $23k

The Justice Ministry spent $23,000 for a production company to interview its staff on leadership and record a video where staff lip-sync and dance in a conga line to a Justin Timberlake song.

Documents provided to Radio New Zealand under the Official Information Act state the recordings were shown at a staff conference in October.

Before the conference the ministry paid a production company to create five videos, which showed staff being interviewed about leadership.

In a letter to RNZ, deputy secretary for corporate affairs Suzanne Stew said the ministry decided to also film a music video.

It was a way to "celebrate their connection in an upbeat and informal way", she said.

The lip-sync video was shown at the conference. The Ministry declined to release the video as staff particparted without consenting to it being publicly released.

It features Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling, according to RNZ. It was filmed at the ministry's head office.

According to RNZ it also features court security dancing in courtrooms, and staff form a conga line and dance through offices.

Justice Ministry chief executive Andrew Bridgman features in the video dancing and lip-syncing in his office.

When asked if the videos were a waste of money, Justice Minister Amy Adams said "that's something the chief executive will have to reflect on and decide whether he thinks it was good value for money".

"I haven't seen the breakdown between how much was spent... on the five videos and the impact of them... the chief executive will have to reflect on that and be prepared to answer for it."

Taxpayers' Union executive director Jordan Williams said the video should be made public.

"Taxpayers paid for the video, they should be able to see it," he said.

He said that a refusal to release the video was to protect the "embarrassment of wasting $23,000 on a shoddy Justin Timberlake impersonation".

