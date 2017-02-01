Boy escapes alleged abduction attempt in Manawatu

By Alecia Rousseau - Manawatu Guardian

A man allegedly tried to abduct a young boy in Linton, Manawatu last week.

A spokeswoman this morning said police were looking into the reported attempt and were speaking with the boy to find out exactly what had happened.

The boy's aunt posted on social media that the child was walking along Camp Rd early last week when a man in a two-door car told him to get in.

She claimed the man got out of the vehicle and struck the child. The boy then ran home, chased by the offender, who ventually gave up.

Because of the proximity to the Linton Military Camp, the military police were informed.

The aunt's post warned other families to be cautious and "help us catch this person". She pleaded for anyone with information to contact police.

The post had been shared more than 250 times.

Linton Camp School principal Geoff Franks said the school was informed of the attempted abduction.

"Yes we are aware and yes we will be talking to the kids, like we do every year."

He said the school was unable to comment any further.

The police spokeswoman said a statement would be released to the media if any further help was needed from the public.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said police were in charge of the investigation so was unable to comment.

A "stranger danger" meeting was held for families in the Linton area last night.