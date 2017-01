One person has died and two others are badly injured after a two-car crash near Waiuku, south of Auckland.

A St John spokesperson said one person had died in the 11am crash on Fielding Rd, Awhitu.

Another person had serious injuries and another has moderate injuries.

One ambulance is at the scene and one is on the way. A rescue helicopter has also been called.

A Northern Fire Communications spokesman said firefighters were cutting a trapped person out of one of the cars.

