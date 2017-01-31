Jaden Lee Stroobant admits murder of Cun Xiu Tian

Jaden Lee Stroobant has this morning pleaded guilty to murdering West Auckland grandmother Cunxiu Tian in her family home.

Stroobant, 19, was set to go on trial in the High Court at Auckland this morning charged with murdering and sexually violating the 69-year-old.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges, but this morning he admitted the three counts.

Stroobant murdered Tian in the home where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law on Glenvil Lane in Te Atatu on January 15 last year.

Tian was alone at the house when Stroobant killed her.

Her daughter found her dead several hours later.

Justice Graham Lang convicted Stroobant on all three counts, and issued a three-strike warning.

Stroobant stood in the dock looking away from Justice Lang, twiddling his thumbs. He was flanked by two security guards.

The Crown will seek preventive detention for Stroobant and cited public safety issues.

Stroobant will be sentenced on March 13.

- NZ Herald