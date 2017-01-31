10:21am Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police search Muriwai Beach area for missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison

Carissa Avison is still missing after disappearing last week, while police have focused their search efforts near Muriwai Beach. Photo / Facebook
Carissa Avison is still missing after disappearing last week, while police have focused their search efforts near Muriwai Beach. Photo / Facebook

Carissa Avison has now been missing for more than five days.

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV footage at the Hunting and Fishing store on Holder Place, Rosedale, on the North Shore, about 10am last Thursday.

Neither of Avison's parents commented on their daughter's disappearence when asked by the Herald this morning, while police are remaining tight-lipped about the search.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

Police earlier said Avison received a ride from Holder Place to Coast Rd, near Muriwai Beach, and arrived at 11am.

Yesterday, search and rescue teams shifted their efforts to a forest near Muriwai Beach on Auckland's west coast.

Earlier this week, Senior Sergeant Paul Newman said officers had spoken with several of Avison's friends, family members, colleagues and people she had recently had contact with to establish a clearer picture of her movements.

He said police did not believe any foul play was involved.

"However, we are concerned for Carissa's safety, as her actions are out of character."

Police also made an appeal to Avison herself.

"If she is aware of the search, we ask Carissa to make contact with police or family and let us know she is well."

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Feb 2017 10:22:05 Processing Time: 60ms