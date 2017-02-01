Truck fire at Warkworth blocks traffic on State Highway 1

A dramatic video shows a truck ablaze in the middle of the road near Warkworth.
A truck caught fire at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Satellite Station Rd, blocking traffic on State Highway 1. Plumes of black smoke billowed out from the truck before the Fire Service arrived to put it out.
Amazingly fast @NZFireService. Under 5 minutes to get there to help. Brilliant work. pic.twitter.com/bCmYYisHK0— Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) January 31, 2017
Emergency services were called at 7.50 this morning. The truck was carrying wood.
Police said traffic is at a standstill, and stop/go direction is in place.