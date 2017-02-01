Truck fire at Warkworth blocks traffic on State Highway 1

A dramatic video shows a truck ablaze in the middle of the road near Warkworth.

A truck caught fire at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Satellite Station Rd, blocking traffic on State Highway 1. Plumes of black smoke billowed out from the truck before the Fire Service arrived to put it out.

Amazingly fast @NZFireService. Under 5 minutes to get there to help. Brilliant work. pic.twitter.com/bCmYYisHK0 — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) January 31, 2017

Emergency services were called at 7.50 this morning. The truck was carrying wood.

Police said traffic is at a standstill, and stop/go direction is in place.

- NZ Herald