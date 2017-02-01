8:55am Wed 1 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Truck fire at Warkworth blocks traffic on State Highway 1

Traffic on State Highway 1 is blocked due to a truck fire near Warkworth. Photo / Google Street View
Traffic on State Highway 1 is blocked due to a truck fire near Warkworth. Photo / Google Street View

A dramatic video shows a truck ablaze in the middle of the road near Warkworth.

A truck caught fire at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Satellite Station Rd, blocking traffic on State Highway 1. Plumes of black smoke billowed out from the truck before the Fire Service arrived to put it out.


Emergency services were called at 7.50 this morning. The truck was carrying wood.

Police said traffic is at a standstill, and stop/go direction is in place.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 01 Feb 2017 08:55:54 Processing Time: 14ms